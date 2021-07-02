Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

BYND stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.41.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

