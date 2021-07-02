Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 438 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.80 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $244.86 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.02.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

