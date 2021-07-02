Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,445 Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

