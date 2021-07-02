Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

