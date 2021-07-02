Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

LPI stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

