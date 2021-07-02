Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,979 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Immersion by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Immersion by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.