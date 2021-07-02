Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

