Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 48 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,527.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,423.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.