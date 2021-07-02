AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,961 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,252 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 785,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

