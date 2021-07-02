AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after acquiring an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

NYSE:SNA opened at $223.42 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.66 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

