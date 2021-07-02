AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

