AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

MSTR opened at $650.86 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

