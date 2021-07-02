AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Sempra Energy by 116.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,337,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $134.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.16. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

