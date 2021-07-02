AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.22. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

