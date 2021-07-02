Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,400 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 330,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $43.97 on Friday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

