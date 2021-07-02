Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

