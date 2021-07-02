Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.
Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altimmune Company Profile
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.