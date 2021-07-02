Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.86.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

