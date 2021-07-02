Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

AMADY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

