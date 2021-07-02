Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

