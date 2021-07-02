Amalgamated Bank Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $616,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $136.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.18. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

