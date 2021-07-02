Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,402 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,425,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

