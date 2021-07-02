Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $16.63 Average PT from Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.98.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

