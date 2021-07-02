Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $50.72 on Friday, hitting $3,483.69. The stock had a trading volume of 173,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,324.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

