Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $75.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $76.59 million. Ambarella reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $300.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.38. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

