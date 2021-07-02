AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.27 Million

Brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce $362.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 89,300,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,042,875. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

