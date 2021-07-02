American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

