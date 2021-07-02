American Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

