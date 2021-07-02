American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $276.67 Average PT from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $270.33 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

