American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $68,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.16. 28,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,973. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

