AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $1.10 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

