Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Amino Technologies plc (LON:AMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13). Amino Technologies shares last traded at GBX 162 ($2.12), with a volume of 82,824 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £137.90 million and a PE ratio of 55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.13.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

