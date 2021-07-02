Analysts Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 63,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,683. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.