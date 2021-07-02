Analysts Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post sales of $1.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

EIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

EIGR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,821. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after buying an additional 528,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 135,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 99,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

