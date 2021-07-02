Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Post $1.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Jabil reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Jabil stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after purchasing an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

