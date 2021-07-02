Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). AutoWeb posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,812. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the first quarter worth $534,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.