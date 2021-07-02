Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 75,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $2,645,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,155 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

