Analysts Expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will report $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fluor.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,871. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluor (FLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.