Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post $235.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.10 million and the lowest is $235.40 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $946.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $956.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.77. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

