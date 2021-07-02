Analysts Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.