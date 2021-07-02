Analysts Set Expectations for Avinger, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Avinger in a report released on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the medical device company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

AVGR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avinger by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

