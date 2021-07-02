Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $21.14

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

KREF stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

