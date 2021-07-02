Analysts Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $239.67

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in SEA by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $272.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. SEA has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $297.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

