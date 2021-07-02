Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $43.25

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCRR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 6,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,622. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

