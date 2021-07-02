Analyzing Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) & Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Forest Road Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Forest Road Acquisition and Home Bistro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 14.49 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Forest Road Acquisition and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Forest Road Acquisition and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest Road Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Summary

Forest Road Acquisition beats Home Bistro on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Forest Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forest Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.