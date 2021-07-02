Analyzing The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) & Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Interpublic Group of Companies 0 3 4 0 2.57 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.52%. Given The Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Tremor International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Interpublic Group of Companies $9.06 billion 1.44 $351.10 million $1.73 19.16 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Profitability

This table compares The Interpublic Group of Companies and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Interpublic Group of Companies 4.89% 29.27% 4.98% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of The Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Interpublic Group of Companies beats Tremor International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

