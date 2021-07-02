Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $2.29 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $182.91 million and $3.28 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,044,445 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

