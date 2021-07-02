Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 1,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 806,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.