Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $121.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. 1,144,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

