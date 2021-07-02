Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Cowen

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.43.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

