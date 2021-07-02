APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,626 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.48% of Celanese worth $68,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Celanese by 304.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Celanese stock opened at $153.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

